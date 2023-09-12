Eifion Owen, colleague and long-time friend of Bryn having known him since their days at Ysgol Glan y Môr in Pwllheli said: “His gentlemanly and friendly managerial and teaching style will be missed by colleagues and physics students alike, after he inspired a generation of scientists in the Llŷn area. He has now moved on to pastures new, and is able to concentrate his time on pursuing his expertise in physics which has been his passion during his 30 years at the college.”