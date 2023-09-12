Popular lecturer and assistant principal Dr Bryn Hughes Parry has retired after 30 years with Grŵp Llandrillo Menai.
Bryn from Llannor, Pen Llŷn has served as assistant principal of Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor and Coleg Menai since 2018, having started his career as an A-level physics and electronics lecturer at the Pwllheli campus in 1993.
He also taught chemistry at the college and enjoyed a spell as Bilingualism and Marketing director.
Bryn coached Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor’s rugby team in the 1990s, and also played for Pwllheli.
He said: “I have great memories from my time at Grŵp Llandrillo Menai.
“It was a pleasure working with all the learners and staff I have known during my 30 years with Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor and Coleg Menai.”
Aled-Jones Griffith, principal of Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor and Coleg Menai, said: “I’m very pleased for the opportunity to personally thank Bryn for his service and dedication to us at Grŵp Llandrillo Menai.
“His constant contribution and his measured and wise words are qualities that we as a team will miss.
“We all wish you a very happy retirement Bryn.”
Eifion Owen, colleague and long-time friend of Bryn having known him since their days at Ysgol Glan y Môr in Pwllheli said: “His gentlemanly and friendly managerial and teaching style will be missed by colleagues and physics students alike, after he inspired a generation of scientists in the Llŷn area. He has now moved on to pastures new, and is able to concentrate his time on pursuing his expertise in physics which has been his passion during his 30 years at the college.”