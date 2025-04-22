A talented singer-songwriter from the Llyn Peninsula is on a mission to get more people gardening.
Meinir Gwilym who lives near Pwllheli is one of the presenters of S4C gardening series, ‘Garddio a Mwy’.
The show is broadcast at 8.25pm on Mondays.
Among the stars of the programme is Meinir’s garden at Pant y Wennol.
Commenting on the new series, Meinir said: "There is so much variety, it’s hard to know where to start! We hope that we will encourage people to work with nature rather than against it.
"There will be vegetables, flowers, DIY, cookery and a chance to get to know gardeners from all around Wales, so there’s plenty to see.”
One of the early projects to be featured in the series will be a garden planted with plants that can withstand wet weather.
Fellow presenter Sioned Edwards, who used to run a flower shop in Bangor, created the floral display for the Walford wedding of Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and Sharon (Letitia Dean) in ‘Eastenders’ in 2014.
Series producer Euros Wyn added: "The series offers more than just day to day gardening. Although providing a seasonal calendar for gardeners is one of our main ambitions, we also aim to plough a different furrow by also highlighting the abundant wildlife that shares our spaces, as well as championing the benefits that being outside offers to us all.
"In addition to Meinir, Sioned and Adam we will feature items by individuals who specialise in a particular field, such as Rhys Rowlands from Porthmadog who will advise on cooking and preserving vegetables, professional garden designer Helen Scutt and houseplant expert Rhona Duncan."
‘Garddio a Mwy’ is on S4C on Mondays at 8.25pm. The programme will be available on demand on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer and other platforms. English subtitles are also available.