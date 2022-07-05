Brythoniaid hit the high notes for worthy causes

A concert to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and Hafan y Môr’s 75th birthday has helped to raise funds for the Eisteddfod and the RNLI.

The concert, on Sunday, 5 June, saw the world-renowned male voice choir, Brythoniaid, take to the stage at the Haven holiday park in Pwllheli.

The concert was open to the public as well as holidaymakers at the Haven site.

Lynn Vaughan Roberts from Haven said: “We decided to offer tickets to local community, and all money raised from this went to the Eisteddfod.

“We therefore only charged the local community to enter the concert (it was free for holiday makers and guests).

“We raised £415 for the Eisteddfod and approx £58 for RNLI (donation bucket on the door).

“Over the jubilee weekend Hafan y Môr raised approx £2,500 for the RNLI (one of Haven’s charities) through various fund raising endeavours.”

“Hafan y Môr is committed to community engagement through sponsorship of local charities and local sports teams. I believe we intend another concert later this year.”

Phill Jones from Brythoniaid said the choir enjoyed “a very good concert at a very good venue to sing in”.

Alongside photographs from the concert on Facebook, the choir posted: “Well, what a good afternoon.

“Concert at the Cove Theatre, Hafan Y Môr, Pwllheli.

“What a good place to sing in and many thanks to all the staff and technicians for making the stage look fantastic.

“Thank you Lynn for all your help. We will be back.”

The concert followed the news that the choir has a new vice president.

Announcing the appointment, they said: “It is with the greatest of pleasure that the choir welcomes our new vice president, Meryl Pike Williams.

“Meryl has owned and run Pikes Newsagents in Porthmadog High Street for many years having initially started there with her father Bill.

“Meryl is very well known in the area for continually raising money for various good causes and has been very supportive of the choir over the years, especially at the time of our annual concerts.

“Many thanks to Meryl for her continued and appreciated support.”