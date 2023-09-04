Speaking following the announcement of an amended timetable for the 585 service, Ystwyth county councillor, Meirion Davies said: “I very much welcome the new timetabling and the subsidy from Welsh Government as this service was one that had a massive cut back on service, yet my Motion to Council still remains outstanding because I called on on Welsh Government to establish a Public Transport Taskforce for Rural Wales so that rural communities like Ceredigion have a long term sustainable transport network which is properly subsidised by a Welsh Government for the years ahead.