The Ceredigion Bus Action group is inviting people across Ceredigion to have their voices heard in an event offering the chance to discuss various issues relating to bus services across the county.
The event takes place on Saturday 16 September in Saint Paul’s church, Aberystwyth from 1 pm to 4:30pm.
The event will be attended by members of Ceredigion County Council, Bus Users Cymru, as well as members of community councils.
Ceredigion Bus Action member and organiser, Elly Foster said: “We have had responses from some councillors, the Bus Users Cymru Union and a member of Llanfair Cyllan Community Council, where they are losing services on the 585.
"They’re the community council most affected by the changes to the 585.
“Aberystwyth University is heavily involved in the event. Their research department ‘Think,’ is going to be running the day, which is brilliant because they have lots of expertise.”
The event will involve discussions on a variety of issues concerning bus routes across the county, with the aim of looking for solutions to the problems bus users face.
Ms Foster added: “The situation just can’t go on, the whole of Ceredigion is affected by it. This is a Ceredigion wide campaign. We have got people from all across Ceredigion involved. We should demand our rights as citizens. We should have the right to go to shops, hospital appointments or work. The fact that we don’t have a car shouldn’t deny us that.”
Speaking following the announcement of an amended timetable for the 585 service, Ystwyth county councillor, Meirion Davies said: “I very much welcome the new timetabling and the subsidy from Welsh Government as this service was one that had a massive cut back on service, yet my Motion to Council still remains outstanding because I called on on Welsh Government to establish a Public Transport Taskforce for Rural Wales so that rural communities like Ceredigion have a long term sustainable transport network which is properly subsidised by a Welsh Government for the years ahead.
“It’s extremely important for residents in the rural communities to make full use of the bus services provided to make it viable as there’s been a massive drop in numbers of passengers since the Covid pandemic.”