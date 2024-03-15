A man has been arrested in Pwllheli for drug offences.
North Wales Police are working with Merseyside Police on project Medusa dismantling criminal gangs.
During a plain clothes operation in Pwllheli, officers saw a suspected drug deal, searched them, and found some cannabis.
During a further search of a property in Pwllheli, officers seized a large quantity of cannabis, offensive weapons, drugs paraphilia and approximately £3,000 in cash.
The 25-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of drug supply and possession of cannabis.