Following on from the success of Brassed Off last year, Aberystwyth Arts Centre’s summer season show for 2024 will be Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - and the search is on for talented youngsters to fill a number of roles.
Auditions for youngsters who look 9-20 years old will take place on Friday 22 and Saturday 23 March, and director Richard Cheshire is looking forward to finding some hidden talent in mid Wales. He would like to hear from youngsters with or without previous performance experience who think they have what it takes to land a role in the show.
He said: "I’m really excited to embark on the search throughout mid Wales to find people to play the wonderful parts of Charlie, Veruca, Violet, Mike and Augustus, etc.
“The wonderful Elinor Powell will be working with the children, teaching them the music.
“It’s going to be a great experience us for all.”
Aberystwyth Arts Centre is advertising the auditions on their Facebook page, with a post stating that they are looking for children and young people (with playing ages of 9- 20) “to play leading roles, join the ensemble, and of course Oompa Loompas!”
“Rehearsals begin during weekends in June. All young people cast must be available during July for rehearsals after school and at weekends.
“It is a condition of auditioning that all children and young people will be available from 29 July to 9 August for intensive rehearsals as called during daytimes and evenings. “The show opens on 8 August and finishes on 31 August. Casting will depend upon availability.”
The first audition will take place on Friday, 22 March from 5pm-7pm (Please note that some of the older youngsters may be asked to stay longer) in dance studios 3 and 4.
Auditionees must learn ‘The Candy Man’ song.
Recalls will be on Saturday, 23 March at 4pm in Rehearsal Room 1.
For more details, look at and fill in the registration form at https://shorturl.at/jrtJK