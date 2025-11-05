Buses between Carmarthen and Aberystwyth will not run until Sunday due to industrial action.
Drivers on the T1, T1A and T1X are on strike in a dispute with First Cymru over the latest pay offer.
Transport for Wales confirmed: "Due to industrial action by Unite members at First Cymru depots the T1, T1A and T1X TrawsCymru services will not operate until Sunday."
Doug Claringbold, Managing Director for First Bus in Cymru, said: “We are disappointed for our customers that the above inflation pay offer we made to our colleagues, including drivers, has been rejected and that they will now face disruption.
“Throughout this extensive negotiation process, we have listened to Unite the Union member feedback and made a number of offers in order to try and settle this dispute, to ensure customers who rely on our services are not affected by strike action.
“Unfortunately, rather than work with us to find a resolution, Unite the union has decided to press ahead with strikes, affecting our customers. Our door remains open to negotiation.
Unite members voted heavily to reject the new offer tabled and are on strike on 5, 6, 7 and 8 November and have indicated 'a willingness to escalate this dispute' with further action throughout the Christmas period.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “First is guilty of trying to deny workers the back pay they are fully entitled to, in order to line its own pockets.
“Our members have roundly rejected this latest offer which denies them pay justice and they have Unite’s complete support throughout this dispute.”
Unite regional coordinating officer Alan McCarthy said: "Communities across South Wales will now face bus chaos but their anger should be directed at profiteering bus bosses who are seeking to short-change our members.”
