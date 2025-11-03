A Llandre man has been disqualified from driving for 29 months and handed an alcohol ban by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to failing to provide blood and urine samples to police.
Stephen Thomson, of Cae Crwth, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 29 October.
The 51-year-old pleaded guilty to failing to provide specimens of blood and urine to police at Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth on Sunday, 12 October.
Magistrates disqualified Thomson from driving for 29 months.
Thomson was also handed a community order to include 120 days of alcohol abstinence and monitoring.
The order also includes 100 hours of unpaid work and up to 20 days of rehabilitation activities.
Thomson must also pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.
