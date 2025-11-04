British composer, producer, and musician Simon Boswell - whose career spans more than 150 film scores and collaborations with Elton John, Dolly Parton, Andrea Bocelli, Orbital, Marianne Faithfull, and members of Blur, the Sex Pistols, and Echo & The Bunnymen – is coming to Aberystwyth Arts Centre.
This year marks the 40th anniversary of his first soundtrack, Dario Argento’s Phenomena, which was released in 1985.
To celebrate, Boswell is bringing his music to the arts centre in an immersive live show with a powerhouse lineup of musicians.
Together, they reimagine his cult soundtracks — Santa Sangre, Hardware, Dust Devil, Shallow Grave, Demons 2, Stage Fright, Lord of Illusions and more — as explosive performances fusing rock, electronica, and cinematic score.
The concert will combine his music with psychedelic visuals, re-edited film sequences, and on-screen appearances from directors such as Alejandro Jodorowsky, Richard Stanley, and Argento, who join as “virtual band members.” The result has been described as “Pink Floyd meets the Velvet Underground, conducted by Bernard Herrmann on acid.”
As well as Simon Boswell, the band members include Andy Waterworth, Ivan Hussey, Avvon Chambers, Theo Gordon and LG White. Between them, they have played with an astonishing and diverse array of artists, including Penguin Cafe Orchestra, Femi Kuti, Paul Weller, Liam Gallagher, Florence and the Machine, Mick Jagger, Annie Lennox, Duran Duran, Take That, Liam Gallagher, Boy George, Madonna and Soul II Soul.
Simon will be bringing this very special gig to Aberystwyth Arts Centre as part of Abertoir Horror Festival on Friday, 14th November.
Tickets are on sale now for £15 and are available the arts centre’s website at www.aberystwythartscentre.co.uk.
There you will also be able to find details of the other shows and events that have been organised as part of this year’s Abertoir Horror Festival.
