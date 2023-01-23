ABOUT 165 at-risk Ceredigion businesses are facing a £4,300 energy bill rise once government support is slashed in April, Liberal Democrats analysis has claimed.
The party calculated the average bill increase per business when support is withdrawn in April - which equates to £716,800 across the county’s traders. In Ceredigion there are 165 pubs, restaurants and cafes at risk and facing the exorbitant rises, Office for National Statistics figures show.
The UK Government initially capped the cost of business energy, but from April they are replacing that scheme and will instead just pay a small proportion of businesses’ increased costs. This means many will see a 90 per cent cut in support.
Ceredigion Liberal Democrat Leader Cllr Elizabeth Evans said: “Countless businesses in our area are facing a cliff edge this year. Our pubs, restaurants and cafes have endured so much already, people will be devastated to see any more harm to our local high streets.
“The UK Government needs to give businesses around here the support they need to endure this energy bill catastrophe.
“Ministers in Westminster must not wait a moment more. Our pubs, restaurants and cafes have been through a time of great uncertainty, and the added pressure brought about by huge energy hikes could have a devastating impact on our local high streets.”