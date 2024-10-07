An Aberystwyth resident is tackling the town's waste with a new shop and business consultancy.
Tori Bowyer this year decided to open the store she always “wished existed” in the town.
After working in retail for six years she was shocked at the waste businesses create and was pushed to set up a store by a customer.
So this August she opened Sero Aber - a zero-waste shop and “community sustainability hub” at 18 Cambrian Place.
Having grown up in rural Bedford, she’s used to making do and avoiding waste as a way of life: “I believe that small, thoughtful actions can lead to significant change.
“Waste isn’t inevitable—it’s a choice we make, and with the right knowledge and tools, we can choose better.
“Everyone has a role to play in protecting our environment, and by making sustainable choices, we can preserve our world for future generations.”
The shop offers a refill station for dry goods, oils, vinegars and cleaning and hygiene products.
It also sells locally made products such as wooden cutlery and vegan soaps, and eco-friendly cleaning products like compostable kitchen sponges.
She works with local businesses consulting on reducing their waste and hopes to host workshops on sustainability soon.