An Aberystwyth growers network is expanding with a new premises in the town.
Bwyd Dyfi Hub connects local growers to customers who want to support small businesses.
Established in 2022 as part of Aber Food Surplus, the Hub brings about local food change by expanding opportunities for gardeners, farms and one-produce growers to sell their produce.
The not-for-profit online platform lists what their growers have on offer that week and the food is then collated into veg boxes that are picked up in their shop each Tuesday.
Last month Bwyd Dyfi Hub expanded into a larger premises in the old Costa Coffee building at 5 Great Darkgate Street, allowing them to bring in new growers and customers.
Cathie from Bwyd Dyfi Hub said their initiative in the midst of a “fragile global supply chain” is to get more people growing in Wales: “We offer a route for people so to make their livelihoods from growing.
“Market gardeners and others are struggling to make a livelihood at the moment, so we offer another way to get their produce out there.
“Supermarkets won’t buy from small growers, who then have to compete with their prices.
“With the cost of living crisis, people have less money to spend on food.
“Small-time growers often don’t know where to start or sometimes only have a small amount of produce to sell.
“Because we’re an online shop, it doesn’t matter if you’ve only got a few kilos of leeks - you can take it week by week.
“By creating a food loop, businesses in Ceredigion and Powys can support eachother by sharing delivery and infrastructure costs, sell to a wider market and create a more connected and resilient local food system.”
The Hub now sells meat for the first time from a sustainably reared beef farmer on Ynyshir, Pori Bach.
Once the shop renovations are complete, Bwyd Dyfi Hub hope to host events with Aber Food Surplus which they share the shop with, including cooking skills workshops, repair and mend cafes, pop-up events and film screenings.