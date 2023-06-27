An Aberystwyth publican has rebranded a popular drinking spot in the town in an attempt to ‘redress the imbalance of Welsh named businesses’.
Ffion Roberts has explained the reason behind the name change for one of Aberystwyth’s most recognisable pubs, that she has owned for the last decade.
Kanes Bar on Corporation Street has changed its name to Tŷ Seidr, which translates as Cider House - and as the name suggests – is the go-to venue to sample more than 100 types of cider.
Ffion explained: “I've actually owned the business for 10 years and have spent the last decade establishing it as Aberystwyth's go-to venue for all things cider.
“I felt the time was right to change the name to fully reflect the new character of the venue and to redress the imbalance of Welsh named business within the town.
“Tŷ Seidr Bar & Bottle Shop offers over 100 different types of craft cider and ale to drink in or take away.
“We also offer an extensive collection of captivating board games and I hope that the new space will encourage lively conversation, friendly competition over a board game or simply the ability to unwind and savour the company of friends.”