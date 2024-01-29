An Aberystwyth bar has received a 'one' rating from the Food Standards Agency.
Bar 46 on Bridge Street was handed the new rating following assessment on 30 October, the FSA website shows.
Inspectors found that 'major improvement' is necessary on the management of food safety, which includes system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.
They also deemed 'improvement necessary' in the other two categories: Hygienic food handling, and cleanliness and condition of facilities and building.