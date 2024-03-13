An Aberystwyth-based business has donated money to a search and rescue team based in Gwynedd.
Volunteers from Aberdyfi Search & Rescue Team were delighted to receive £1,000 from the charity group at biotech instrument supplier Aber Instruments Ltd.
A spokesperson for the business said: “The ABER Instruments Charity Fund is a way of us extending our commitment beyond our business, and distributing a portion of our profits to worthy causes in our local area.
“We have a Charity Group made up of members across the business who meet monthly to consider donations and organise charitable events.”
They added: “Aberdyfi search and rescue was suggested by our colleague. He said ‘Over the last few months, they have had a steady stream of callouts, especially for walkers on Cader Idris and mountain bikers around Nant yr Arian and Machynlleth, and I am sure as we enter the winter walking season, call outs will only increase in frequency and complexity as the conditions become more challenging’.”
Aberdyfi Search and Rescue was officially formed in September 1973. It was originally named Outward Bound Sea School, Aberdovey Mountain Rescue Team.
In 2023 the team celebrated 50 years of search and rescue in south Snowdonia.