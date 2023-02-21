An Aberystwyth business has received a one-out-of-five rating following inspection by the Food Standards agency.
Penguin Café on Pier Street was given the lowly score after a visit by inspectors on 16 January.
The Food Standards Agency said major improvement was necessary in the business' management of food safety, while there was also improvement required in the hygienic handling of food and cleanliness and condition of facilities and the building.
Other Ceredigion food establishments have fared better: Pennau Craft & Coffee Shop in Bow Street received a three rating; there were four-out-of-five ratings for Agnelli's Italian Deli Cafe in Aberystwyth, Chip Box in Penparcau, The Hive in Aberaeron and Pizza Choice in Llandysul.
The most recent ratings mean that of Ceredigion's 229 restaurants, cafés and canteens with ratings, 129 (56 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.