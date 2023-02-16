Aberystwyth-based curly hair stylist Richard James could be the next Welsh hair and beauty champion.
Mr James is one of 10 people from across Wales to have reached the finals of the official Welsh Hair and Beauty Awards 2023.
Originally from Cardigan, Mr James opened his salon in Aberystwyth last year, during lockdown.
“I always had a strong desire to open my own salon, but I was very anxious about it, but after the pandemic I thought, there’s never a good time to open a business, and I went for it,” he said.
“People with curly hair won’t find a salon that can cut their hair very easily, so I knew I had to step in.
“I am so excited to be the only curl specialist going into the final of stylist of the year. It’s a real honour to be competing against so many talented stylists.”
Mr James did not have to prepare for this award; he has reached the final thanks to nominations from the public, and he is “over the moon” to have had so many nominations.
He said: “Having my clients vote for me has shown how much they appreciate the service I provide. Thank you all so much for your support! I’m so happy that I can show that a curl specialist can compete with the top in the industry. I’m over the moon!”
Mr James has been invited to attend a ceremony on 14 May at Cardiff City Stadium, where he will find out who will take home the award.