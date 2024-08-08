An Aberystwyth restaurant will move into an empty pub building in the town, it has been announced.
Medina will move from Market Street at the top of town into the site of the former Scholars pub on Queens Road at the bottom of the town.
The restaurant announced the news on social media, although many customers were already aware of the possible move, as this Facebook post explains.
“Perhaps not breaking news as it’s been the subject of some speculation for a while,” it states.
“We are however delighted to be able to confirm that we are the new owners of the former Scholars building on Queens Road. So yes we are moving! Dy ni’n symud!
“Market Street has been a wonderful home to us since 2016.
“We will be sad to leave in many ways but we look forward to bringing a bit of us to this fabulous old building.
“Thanks to you all, when we celebrate our big 10 in May next year we will do so in our own building.
“We cannot wait to welcome you in. Diolch o galon i chi gyd.
“Exciting times! Newyddion cyffroes!”
Medina is expected to relocate to its new home in late October/early November.