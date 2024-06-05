A shoe shop on Aberystwyth’s Great Darkgate Street has closed its doors.
Wayne D’Arcy, who has run the Clarks shoe shop for the last three years is retiring and could not find someone to take over the lease.
Mr D’Arcy told the Cambrian News: “I am 66-years-old next year and I am retiring.
“We had a lease break and had to make a decision.
“Unfortunately we could not find anyone to take over the lease and so they are packing up the shop now.”
Mr D’Arcy, from Oswestry, reopened the Aberystwyth store in July 2021 after it closed its doors for several months.
The closure will lead to another empty unit along Aberystwyth’s main shopping street.
The store may not be empty for long however as a planning application has been submitted to convert the store into two smaller units.
The application by JMS Planning says: “We act on behalf of Mr Nick Houghton and are instructed to submit a full planning application for alterations to the entrance from the shop front at 20 Great Darkgate Street, Aberystwyth.
“The proposal seeks planning permission to insert two new entrances as the store will be split into two separate retail units.”