A PORTHMADOG supermarket will reopen its doors later this week following a makeover.
Aldi will re-open its Penamser Road store to customers on Thursday 9 February at 8am.
Standing at 966 sqm of retail space, a more customer-focused layout allows for the products customers know and love to be found more easily, whilst browsing new ranges.
The transformation is part of Aldi’s £600m investment into further improving its stores and services across the UK and is based on feedback from more than 50,000 customers. The Project Fresh renovations have been ongoing since 2018.
The new-look store offers increased space, dedicated to fresh Welsh meat, as well as popular Lacura health and beauty products, award winning beers, wines and spirits, famous Mamia babycare products, and a new and improved Food to Go section, offering a choice of fresh salads, sandwiches and sushi.
The format has been created to make shopping easier for customers and the store will now have more space and clearer signs to make shopping effortless. Fresh bread and cakes have been moved to the last aisle, preventing them getting squashed under customers’ shopping, and the store will now offer new, easy to browse freezers.
The store employs 22 members of the local community, and the refurbishment will create four additional jobs.
Aldi Store Manager Steven Smith said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves. We’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and service they’re used to.”
The store, which has 110 car parking spaces, is located at Fford Penamser Road, Porthmadog, LL49 9NY and will be open between 8am and 10pm Monday to Saturday and 10am-4pm on Sundays.