A SEASIDE restaurant in Aberystwyth has been recognised for its promotion of the Welsh language ahead of this weekend’s St David’s Day parade.
Baravin one of Aberystwyth’s liveliest restaurants, has been selected for its use of the Welsh language in the everyday life of the town by Pared Gŵyl Ddewi 2023 and will be presented with an artwork by local artist Wyn Mel (Wynne Melville Jones) of the Sunset on Aberystwuth promenade and will be displayed at the restaurant.
Baravin, together with Gwesty Richmond and Gwe Cambrian Web Cyf. were short listed for the award.
An increasing number of businesses in the area now realise the advantages and value of using the language especially in customer relations and satisfaction This award is a new development to the annual St Davids Day Parêd in Aberystwyth to be held this year on Saturday 4 March
The 2023 Parêd celebrates its 10th birthday and has this year honoured local PR Pioneer, businessman and artist Wyn Mel (Wynne Melville Jones) as the 2023 TYWYSYDD (Guide) in recognition of his ‘ significant and extraordinary contribution’ to promote the Welsh language both locally and nationally
Wyn Mel has donated one of his signed artworks to be presented to the business, organisation or institution which has made the most impressive and effective use of Welsh in the area during the past 12 months.
MACHLUD HAUL ABERYSTWYTH SUNSET features the dramatic colours of the sun setting on the prom and includes the iconic war memorial statue
“The Aberystwyth sunset is part of the attraction of Aberystwyth to both locals and visitors and I’ve attempted to catch the moments before the sun finally sinks into the horizon and Bardsey Island disappears into the evening haze” said Wyn
“An increasing number of organisations and businesses in the area now recognise that using Welsh is good for business and can improve customer relations and satisfaction
“The language needs the enthusiastic support and commitment of both Welsh speakers and non-Welsh speakers in order to prosper
“We must now create a positive ethos in a natural and attractive way in shops, supermarkets, offices, cafes, restaurants, pubs, hotels, educational centres, banks, health Services, garages, leisure and social and sports activities and every aspect of day to day life in the area
“The aim is to ensure an increase in the number of Welsh speakers in Ceredigion,” he said
The project has ben organised by Cylch Cinio Aberystwyth and supported by Cylch Cinio Merched Aberystwyth in conjunction with the Parêd committee.
“Aberystwyth has often been described as the cultural capital of Wales with it’s university. National Library and numerous other national institutions creating considerable base of Welsh language employment in the area.
“All eyes are on Aber and other towns will follow” said Wyn Mel
The Aberystwyth St David’s Day Parêd was established as an annual event in 2013 and has evolved over the years and is now considered to be one of the leading celebrations of our patron saint in the whole of Wales
Sion Jobbins, Chair of the Parêd organising committee describes the event as friendly and lively and as a unifying force creating bringing hundreds of people people together in a celebration of Welsh identity in the town Centre
“It most certainly creates excitement and vitality in the centre of town
“It's well supported annually and this year we are grateful to Wyn Mel for proposing this award scheme as a means of strenthening the use of our language in the day to day lifee of the area
The Pared will be held on Saturday 4 March and the route will start from Town Clock to the bottom of Great Darket Street on to Terrrace Road towards the prom to Llys y Brenin.
Mr Urdd, the highly popular Urdd mascot created by Wyn Mel in the 70’s is expected to attend.