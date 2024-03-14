A new funding scheme has been launched in a bid to attract more international or national events to Ceredigion.
The UKSPF Cynnal y Cardi Events Programme Fund for Ceredigion is part of a wider suite of programmes being delivered in Ceredigion, funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).
Tourism is an economic sector of vital importance to Ceredigion, representing the third largest employer in the county and we are keen to build on this sector and attract new visitors to the area.
The UKSPF 2022-2025 is a central pillar of the UK government’s ambitious Levelling Up agenda and a significant component of its support for places across the UK. It provides three years funding for local investment.
The focus of Cynnal y Cardi’s Events Programme Fund will be on attracting visitors to the county; support the growth of linked businesses (indirect business benefits) and development of higher-value job creation; development and promotion of local year-round events and experiences which encourage people to visit and explore the local area; support for local arts, heritage and creative activities and events that support a green economy through sustainability and waste reduction.
Cllr Clive Davies, Ceredigion Cabinet member responsible for Economy and Regeneration said: “This funding is an opportunity to build upon the events that have already taken place in the County such as Other Voices Cardigan 2023 and events that continue to return to the County such as Rali Ceredigion. Businesses, volunteers and organisations in Ceredigion should take the opportunity and consider how they could grow and develop an ambitious, relevant and appropriate event to be held within the County in the coming years.”
The minimum grant available is £30,000 with the maximum grant available being £100,000. Each grant award will be subject to meeting grant criteria.
As to ensure project eligibility, interested applicants must read the guidance notes carefully and send a short brief, outlining their idea (bullet point format) and a breakdown of expenditure to [email protected] before starting on the application form.
More information on how you can submit an application can be found on Ceredigion County Council’s Cynnal y Cardi UK Shared page.