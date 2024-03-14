Cllr Clive Davies, Ceredigion Cabinet member responsible for Economy and Regeneration said: “This funding is an opportunity to build upon the events that have already taken place in the County such as Other Voices Cardigan 2023 and events that continue to return to the County such as Rali Ceredigion. Businesses, volunteers and organisations in Ceredigion should take the opportunity and consider how they could grow and develop an ambitious, relevant and appropriate event to be held within the County in the coming years.”