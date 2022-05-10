Brewing brothers take the helm at craft centre

Pete (left) and Danny Cameron in the doorway to Dyfi Distillery. ( Dyfi Distillery )

The Corris Craft Centre is celebrating its 40th birthday as new owners take up the helm at this leading Mid Wales visitor attraction.

Brothers Pete and Danny Cameron, who established the award winning Dyfi Distillery at the Corris Craft Centre six-and-a-half years ago, have now purchased the whole site, which is 40 years old this year.

Located in Corris, the centre was first developed by the former Development Board for Rural Wales, who reclaimed the old slate mine workings. It was further developed by previous owner, the late Ian Rutherford.

“The site now comprises nine independent artisan businesses where you can meet the makers and see them at work,” said Pete. “We call it the best high street in Britain.

“Also starting from the craft centre are two spectacular underground experiences – King Arthur’s Labyrinth and Corris Mine Explorers.”

Business owners at Corris Craft Centre. ( Corris Craft Centre ) ( Corris Craft Centre )

Danny added: “We already have the convenience of accessibility, parking, a great café and so on, but it’s a rare place that can offer multiple wow-factors.

“We won’t be resting on our haunches, however. We want to continually improve what’s here as well as provide changes to keep our regular visitors wanting to come back.“

Special 40th anniversary events are planned including an exclusive prize draw, offering prizes that money just can’t buy. Prizes include a tailored one to one pottery throwing workshop and behind the scenes tour with the Quarry Pottery which is also celebrating 40 years at the Corris Craft Centre this year.

Sammi Wilson Art has recently moved into the centre where the other businesses are Agau Jewellery, Chocablock, The Candle Studio, Delyn Glass, Hyde and Sheep and Taran Eco Designs.