In collaboration with Aberystwyth University, Llwyddo'n Lleol is offering business training for students and graduates who wish to start a business.
This training programme welcomes applications from individuals who are students or graduates of either Aberystwyth University, Bangor University or the University of Wales Trinity St David.
As part of the programme, successful candidates will have sessions with business experts focusing on aspects such as marketing, financial management, and attracting customers. As well as specialist support, participants will also receive £300 in financial support to develop their business idea.
Adam Jones (Adam yn yr Ardd) will guide the sessions and challenge the individuals to use their imagination in proposing solutions to business problems.
According to Adam: “This course is the perfect opportunity to hear from entrepreneurs who have already been in your shoes and can share their advice and experience to help get you on your way.
“As a graduate of Aberystwyth University who has set up his own business in recent years, I would have certainly jumped at an opportunity like this which is both free of charge and through the medium of Welsh!”
There are spaces for 12 individuals to join the business training programme during the weekend of 15–17 November.