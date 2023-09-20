A call has been made for projects in mid Wales to make use of £5 million made available to fund training course sin the region.
From Monday, 2 October, projects operating in Ceredigion and Powys can apply for funding for the Multiply programme.
Mid Wales has a budget of £5m for Multiply projects up to December 2024.
The programme, which is part of the wider UK Shared Prosperity Fund, seeks to attract projects that aim to improve functional numeracy skills through free personal tutoring, digital training, and flexible courses.
Interested parties considering the fund can attend a webinar on 2 October, from 2pm to 3pm, to find out more and what steps are needed to apply for it.
Examples of Multiply projects that are currently up and running across the UK include:
• A budget cookery course where numeracy skills such as weight and measurement, temperature, time, and financial management are explored.
• Informative sessions at a school setting for parents wishing to build their numeracy confidence to help with homework.
• Courses delivering up to and including Level 2 maths qualifications.
• Innovative activities such as breakfast bingo and number tots
• Training to use technology and apps to help manage household bills and budgeting.
• Courses in cash handling and balancing a till; enabling people to apply for roles requiring this skillset.
Cllr Clive Davies, Ceredigion County Council’s cabinet member for economy and regeneration said: “The Multiply programme is a valuable opportunity for us to invest in local projects that our residents will benefit from.
“Projects that can boost the use of maths in daily life, whether that is at home or at work, can open doors for many, such as career progression.
“These projects could also increase confidence when using maths in everyday situations like paying bills and calculating a family budget.
“We welcome organisations exploring partnership opportunities with local employers, schools and community organisations and look forward to projects that seek to increase adult numeracy across mid Wales.”
The deadline for applications is midnight on Sunday, 29 October.