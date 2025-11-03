The Campaign for Real Ale has presented a special award to three local publicans who have chalked up 80 years between them of serving great beer.
Members of Bae Ceredigion CAMRA presented awards to Yvonne Edwards, landlady of the New Inn in Llanddewi Brefi; Mike Rutherford, owner of the Pentre Arms in Llangrannog; and Ian Richards, general manager of the Glengower Hotel in Aberystwyth.
Yvonne Edwards has been the landlady of the New Inn in Llanddewi Brefi for 35 years.
Yvonne has tried selling different real ales over the years but she now sticks to her customers’ favourites, Moho and Cwrw Teifi from Mantle, which are served directly from polypins kept in a room behind the bar.
Mike Rutherford has owned the Pentre Arms in Llangrannog for 25 years. Mike is originally from Liverpool and he used to holiday in Llangrannog every year when he was a child. Mike worked in the merchant navy for over 20 years but had always dreamed of running a pub so he jumped at the chance to buy the Pentre Arms when it came on the market. Real ale has always been popular with the locals and Mike now supports his nearest breweries by offering ales from Mantle, Bluestone and Purple Moose.
Ian Richards has managed the Glengower Hotel on Aberystwyth seafront for 20 years. Ian has been in the hospitality trade since he was 18, working for hotel chains and small independent pubs in Chester and the Midlands.
“The people who run our local pubs make them the special places that we love to visit, and so I am delighted to recognise the longevity of three of Ceredigion’s most stalwart publicans,” said John Gale, Chair of Bae Ceredigion CAMRA.
“I would like to thank them for serving excellent real ale for so many years to local drinkers and Ceredigion’s many visitors.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.