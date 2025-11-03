Mike Rutherford has owned the Pentre Arms in Llangrannog for 25 years. Mike is originally from Liverpool and he used to holiday in Llangrannog every year when he was a child. Mike worked in the merchant navy for over 20 years but had always dreamed of running a pub so he jumped at the chance to buy the Pentre Arms when it came on the market. Real ale has always been popular with the locals and Mike now supports his nearest breweries by offering ales from Mantle, Bluestone and Purple Moose.