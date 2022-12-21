New Census data reveals how the coronavirus pandemic affected employment and commuting in Ceredigion last year.
Jon Wroth-Smith, Census deputy director, said the latest figures from the snapshot of England and Wales taken in March 2021 reflect the nation’s labour market during a period of “unparalleled and rapid change”.
Office for National Statistics data shows 49 per cent of residents aged 16 and older in Ceredigion were economically active and employed when the census took place last year – below Wales’s overall rate of 53 per cent.
A further 3 per cent were economically active but in search of work.
Of the 48 per cent who were economically inactive, the highest proportion (58 per cent) did not work as they were retired.
The largest proportion of those working and aged 16 and older in Ceredigion were employed in education (13 per cent), followed by retail trade (10 per cent).
About 65 per cent worked full-time for more than 30 hours a week, including 14 per cent who worked 49 hours or more.
The figures also show how people travelled to work, with the highest proportion in Ceredigion stating they drive a car or van (51 per cent) followed by those who said they work mainly from home (32 per cent).