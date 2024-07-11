LEB Construction Ltd will renovate HAHAV’s Living Well centre in Aberystwyth.
The hospice at home charity want LEB Construction Ltd to adapt Plas Antaron, the former hotel, into a purposeful centre to help people across Ceredigion with life limiting illnesses.
Work will start this month and will be delivered in a phased approach with the first phase, structural and roofing works to support the much anticipated art room development, completed by the end of the year.
HAHAV chair Gwerfyl Pierce Jones said: “Our aspiration is to develop a centre that will cater for various needs and in our discussions with LEB they appreciate the journey we are on and are keen to play a part in delivering a first rate resource.”
Further phases are dependent on reaching fundraising targets following the launch of a campaign which hopes to raise £200,000 locally over the next 18 months.
LEB Managing Director Luke Baker said: “As a Ceredigion-based company we are keen to work with local organisations and help them achieve and meet their aspirations. HAHAV delivers much-needed services across Ceredigion and it is important their volunteers have a centre where they can offer clients and their families a high quality and comfortable environment.”