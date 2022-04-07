Ceredigion gin selected as tipple of the month

AN award-winning Ceredigion gin has been named tipple of the month for April.

The Craft Gin Club, the biggest gin subscription service in the UK, with over 100,000 members (known as ‘Craft Gin Clubbers’), has announced that In the Welsh Wind’s Signature Style Gin is its Gin of the Month for April.

The distillery was founded by couple Ellen Wakelam and Alex Jungmayr in January 2018 and has grown steadily ever since.

Starting out in a refurbished cowshed, the distillery now occupies a site on the main west Wales coast road at Tanygroes where it offers visitor experiences as well as producing award-winning spirits.

Initially making gin for other brands and businesses, including a number of Welsh brands, the distillery launched In the Welsh Wind Signature Style gin during the Covid-19 pandemic in July 2020.

Signature Style has gone on to win a number of awards, and the distillery now employs 16 members of staff across the business.

In early 2021, the Craft Gin Club approached In the Welsh Wind to produce one of its 12 carefully selected rare or exclusive craft gins for 2022. The distillery has been working on the project in secret ever since, to ensure that when Craft Gin Clubbers received their box earlier in April, it was a complete surprise.

Distillery co-founder and director Ellen Wakelam says: “This has been an incredible project to work on – from distilling enough gin to send out to over 100k Craft Gin Clubbers, to working on the content for the magazine that is sent out in the monthly box. And of course, keeping such an exciting opportunity secret has been hard too! We’re delighted to be able to share what we’ve been doing. It’s also been amazing to see the feedback we’ve had from Craft Gin Club members about the gin. We’ve been blown away by how much people are enjoying the gin!”