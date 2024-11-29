A CEREDIGION denim company has closed its website for 24 hours on Black Friday in protest at 'throwaway culture'.
On what is considered one of the largest shopping days of the year, Cardigan-based Hiut Denim Company, has decided to close its website for 24 hours.
Their site just contains a message, saying: "For Black Friday we have closed our website for 24 hours.
"As a small maker, we come in each day to make the best jeans we can, not the most jeans we can.
"We charge a fair price for them, enough we hope to keep us going as a business.
"But for us, Black Friday feels like a battle to see who can be the cheapest.
"Lots of people buying things they don’t really need with money they don’t really have.
"All resourced from a planet that really can’t keep up.
"And the result, a throwaway culture when the planet needs us to make things to last.
"This year is on track to be the hottest year since records began, our planet doesn’t need a day dedicated to our overconsumption.
"We will reopen tomorrow, when common sense returns."
Clare and David Hieatt are the co-founders of Hiut Denim Co are were earlier this year presented with Honorary Fellowships of Aberystwyth University.