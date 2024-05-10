Several food and drink producers in Ceredigion have come out on top at the Wales Food and Drink Awards.
All of the winners from Ceredigion are clients of Ceredigion County Council’s Food Centre Wales.
Food Centre Wales offers advice, technical services and training to start-ups, SMEs and existing food producers in the County.
Over 300 entries were received for 17 categories, with three awards brought back to Ceredigion.
They were the Moody Cow for Wales Food and Drink Business Resilience Award and In the Welsh Wind Distillery won Wales Food and Drink, Drinks Producer of the Year.
Monarch Crisps, who are based in the Food Centre Wales Incubator Unit at Horeb picked p the Wales Food and Drink Innovation Award.
Monarchs Crisps was founded in 2020 by Alex & Greg, two former engineers with a single vision, making the best low carb crisps in the UK.
Speaking on the award, In the Welsh Wind co-owner Ellen Wakelam, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have been recognised as Drinks Producer of the Year 2024.
“It’s a testament to the hard work of all the team, across the board, that we’ve achieved so much in the last couple of years.
“The Food and Drink Wales Awards are a real celebration of the fantastic food and drink industry here in Wales and to be recognised in this way is incredible amongst such a distinguished cohort of businesses.”
Since Ellen founded In the Welsh Wind with her partner Alex Jungmayr in 2018, the business has grown and has just sold out of its first release of limited edition whisky.
Along with the winners, two Ceredigion businesses were Highly Commended.
They were Caws Teifi Cheese in the Food Producer category and In the Welsh Wind distillery in the Upskilling Business category.
Cllr Clive Davies, Ceredigion’s Cabinet Member for Economy and Regeneration, said: “This is excellent news for our food producers here in Ceredigion. It’s fantastic to see so much quality produce being recognised, all of which have used the Food Centre Wales facilities to develop and fine-tune their product for the consumer market.”