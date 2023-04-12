An Aberystwyth woman has launched a new business thanks to a Welsh Government scheme which gave her ‘the symbol of the business’ in the form of an electric cargo bike.
Sally Pierse launched The Chai Bike (Y Beic Chai) this month, a business which sees her use the e-cargo bike as a travelling ‘shopfront’ where she sells homemade Masala Chai tea.
Ms Pierse said: “Masala chai tea is a traditionally Indian drink. I mix fresh roasted spices and ginger, which I then grind into a paste using a mortar and pestle. It’s slightly different to a chai latte, for one thing it’s a lot healthier because it is infused with antioxidants which come from ingredients like ginger.”
Only a few days into the business’ journey, Ms Pierse said that it has already given her a new sense of purpose.
She said: “I want my business to create a sense of wellbeing and bring happiness to people. It’s already given me a new sense of purpose. The business and the bike have allowed me to reconnect with the community I call home.
“The bike is the symbol of the business, it is my shop front – it’s essential. I’m excited to see even more of the new doors it will open.”
Since launching the business, Ms Pierse has lived up to the Chai Bike’s slogan: “A business with Communi-Tea at the heart.” She has already begun work supporting local businesses as well as providing them with her services.
Ms Pierse said: “I’m very passionate about supporting Aberystwyth’s local businesses, there are a lot of empty shops right now. But these little shops like Iwtopia, the Bookshop by the Sea, and others, they are the essence of Aberystwyth. I hope to work with them in the future.
The Welsh language is another element of the Aberystwyth community which Ms Pierse sees her reconnecting with, as she is ‘determined’ to run her business bilingually.
Ms Pierse said: “The strength of my Welsh language has decreased since I moved away, but I’m determined to run this business bilingually.
“I basically get free language lessons by doing that. It’s important to keep the language alive, it’s such an integral part of our culture.”