Challenge brings in £2,500 for DPJ Foundation

Menter a Busnes staff walked and cycled to raise funds for the charity

Staff members from Menter a Busnes have raised almost £2,500 for charity after their long-distance walk and cycle challenge.

On 23 June, Menter a Busnes took on the challenge of walking and cycling up to 170km for farming mental health charity the DPJ Foundation.

The challenge saw staff walk or cycle one of six routes for the charity. The longest of these routes, from Cardiff to Aberystwyth, pushed staff to cycle a huge 173km. Iestyn Gruffudd was one of those who took on this mighty challenge

“I thoroughly enjoyed the challenge and it was made all the better by being able to share that experience with colleagues while raising money for a good cause,” he said.

“Setting off from Cardiff just after 6am, we tackled the 108 miles at a leisurely pace, taking enough time for a few stops, food and the occasional ‘detour’ before missing the worst of the weather as we reached Aberystwyth at 4.30pm.

“While I’ve cycled the short distance to work regularly for several years, it’s just over a year since I upgraded to a better bike and got into long-distance cycling.

“Mid Wales in particular has a huge amount to offer for cyclists, with plenty of scenic countryside, rolling hills and low-traffic lanes.