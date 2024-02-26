Dolgellau councillor Linda Morgan is urging people to support local businesses following news of the closure of another shop in the town.
Cllr Morgan said Siop y Cymro will close this Thursday.
She thanked Pete Young, Helen and their team “for the service they have provided”.
“Pete worked hard and took on more work to help with the income for his shop. Sadly the footfall was not enough,” the councillor added.
“Local retailers are struggling to attract footfall and have already suffered loss of trade due to extended road closures and the relocation of the Post Office to the Eurospar, which is taking people away from the town centre.
“We need a vibrant town centre, for locals and to attract visitors which will effectively support the local community.
“We have lost 23 businesses over the last few years, we have about 60 businesses in Dolgellau, some of those are for sale.
“We need to shop local, call in to see the many unique shops we have followed by coffee or lunch.
“If people do not support the Businesses we will lose more, if we lose shops, people will by pass Dolgellau to shop elsewhere and then it will affect the hospitality trade in the town.
“We need to work together and encourage people to shop local.
“A warm welcome awaits for you all.
“Best of luck to Pete and his team for the future. Diolch yn Fawr.”