CEREDIGION County Council is on the lookout for new vendors to run a popular ice cream kiosk in Aberystwyth.
The Hut, which sits in the shadow of the castle, just off South Road and on the seafront, is up to let for tender.
Ceredigion County Council is currently accepting offers to lease the property, South Beach Kiosk, on South Marine Terrace, for six years.
Hopeful applicants will have to be quick however, with the deadline to submit offers being 12pm on Friday, March.
Viewing by appointment only
The county council has a number of properties to let on its website, with the former Gas Show Room on Park Avenue and 11 Terrace Road currently under negotiation.