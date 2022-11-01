Charity hopes to boost funds

Monday 14th November 2022 6:00 am
HAHAV has secured funding for its shop in Aberystwyth town centre ()

AN ABERYSTWYTH charity has secured almost £40,000 in funding from Comic Relief to employ a new head of retail to help boost donations.

HAHAV has employed experienced senior retail manager Jordan Roberts to the post after being awarded £39,658 from Comic Relief’s Community Fund in Wales, as part of their Organisational Growth programme.

Sian Dorward, Executive Officer, said: “We feel extremely fortunate to have recruited someone with Jordan’s expertise.

“We feel confident that he will transform our retail function; which in turn will help generate crucial funds to support people with life-limiting conditions across Ceredigion.

“We are hugely grateful to Comic Relief for their incredible generosity, which has enabled us to afford the Head of Retail post, during this challenging economic era.”

HAHAV’s retail operations were established by volunteers in 2014 and now includes a shop in Pier Street, and a warehouse on the Glan Yr Afon Industrial Estate.

