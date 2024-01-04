A MENTAL health and addictions charity is to be given ‘VIP treatment’ at the opening of a new B&M store in Porthmadog later this month
The staff of the soon to open B&M discount store in Porthmadog were asked to nominate a local charity to receive special treatment during the store’s opening on Thursday, 18 January.
The staff chose the charity Adferiad Recovery, who support people suffering in their mental health, or through addiction and other challenges.
A member of the charity has been invited to attend the opening ceremony, and will be given the honour of cutting the ribbon, officially opening the store. On top of that, the charity will also be given a £250 donation.
The store manager from B&M said: “We’re feeling extremely positive about the creation of more jobs for local people, and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.
“Adferiad Recovery really stood out for us, so we wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work that they have done. We hope that our donation can help them to continue the great work they do.”
A member of B&M’s Press office said: “Adferiad Recovery is a member led charity that provides help and support for people with mental health, addiction, and co-occurring and complex needs, to maximise their personal potential, and achieve a better quality of life.
“The expert staff and volunteers apply a whole person approach to help people in all areas of their lives so they can live with dignity and as independently as possible. Adferiad prioritises the person and not the circumstances, putting the individual at the heart of everything they do.”
The new B&M store will move into the former Wilko site in Porthmadog and will create 35 jobs in the town.