The annual Ceremony of the Christmas Cheeses dates back to the opening of the Royal Hospital in 1692 when acclaimed architect Sir Christopher Wren, who designed St Paul’s Cathedral, asked local cheesemongers to provide the pensioners with cheese as a Yuletide treat. Historically, cheddar has played an important role in providing important nutrients to soldiers and the tradition was revived in 1959 and has been and celebrated ever since, with SCC among the cheesemakers contributing some of the UKs finest cheese.