Commenting after the awards were announced during a ceremony at Celtic Manor Resort, in Newport, Thomas Scarrott, Director at Vale Holiday Parks, the parent company of Clarach Bay Holiday Village, said: “We are very proud of this award – not just because it’s nice to be voted the best at what we do again, but also because it’s a reflection of the hard work the team puts into looking after our guests. They do a fantastic job when it comes to providing excellent holiday experiences and that’s why we have so many happy customers.”