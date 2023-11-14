A north Ceredigion holiday park has once again been presented with a top tourism award by UK holiday giant Hoseasons.
Clarach Bay Holiday Village, just outside Aberystwyth has been crowned Best Family Fun destination in Wales for the second year in a row at the staycation specialist’s 17th annual Awards – a celebration of the holiday parks, lodge resorts and boating locations in the company’s UK portfolio that have achieved the highest scores in independent customer satisfaction surveys throughout the 2023 season.
Cardigan Bay Holiday Park, in St Dogmaels was also a winner on the night, picking up the Best Small Relax and Explore destination in Wales award.
Gilfach between Aberaeron and New Quay scooped an award in the relax and explore category.
Commenting after the awards were announced during a ceremony at Celtic Manor Resort, in Newport, Thomas Scarrott, Director at Vale Holiday Parks, the parent company of Clarach Bay Holiday Village, said: “We are very proud of this award – not just because it’s nice to be voted the best at what we do again, but also because it’s a reflection of the hard work the team puts into looking after our guests. They do a fantastic job when it comes to providing excellent holiday experiences and that’s why we have so many happy customers.”
Speaking after presenting the award in front of more than 600 operators, industry suppliers and members of the Hoseasons team, Luke Hansford, Senior Vice President - Supply at Hoseasons, said: “The team at Clarach Bay Holiday Village consistently goes the extra mile to delight our customers. Their hard work and dedication has translated into some brilliant review scores this year – something we know the vast majority of holidaymakers look for when considering where to book. We’re delighted to be able to give them this award and wish them all the best for another fantastic year in 2024.”