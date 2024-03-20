Growing Mid Wales has hosted a decarbonisation event at Bargoed Farm, bringing together industry leaders, experts, and businesses committed to exploring ways to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and energy costs.
The event featured panel discussions, workshops, and presentations from Business Wales, the Regional Skills Partnership and the energy networks.
Jointly, Ceredigion Cllr Keith Henson, Cabinet Member for Highways and Environmental Services and Carbon Management and Powys Cllr Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys said: “We are thrilled to see the widespread commitment from businesses across sectors to embrace decarbonisation as a fundamental aspect of their operations.
“This event served as a platform to share knowledge, showcase innovations, and forge collaborations that will collectively drive the transition to a low-carbon economy.
“It was great to see Mid Wales businesses also benefit from the wide and varied support available to understand how decarbonising their business can help promote Mid Wales as a place to do green business with."
The event aligns with Growing Mid Wales’ and the two local authorities’ ongoing mission to empower businesses to adopt sustainable practices and reduce their carbon footprint.
By fostering dialogue, collaboration, and innovation, Growing Mid Wales aims to be a catalyst for positive change in the region.