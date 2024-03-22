A Llandysul woman who grew up raising cockapoos wins 2024 ‘Influential Woman in Business’.
Sarah Garratt-Griffiths, 47, helped the family dog breeding business Jandaz Cockapoos as soon as she could sit up, helping with the puppies, performing at dog shows and eventually setting up her own champion show dogs business.
After taking over Jandaz in 2020 she transformed it into her own, expanding with dog transportation initiative Royal Paws, and Jandaz Pawfection grooming products.
In her latest achievement, Sarah was nominated as Influential Woman in Business from E2 Media by her faithful customers.
Sarah said: “As a young woman it was hard to be taken seriously in business.
“But I found I was strong and independent just like my mother and by believing in the brand and my own abilities I could take her business forward.
“I hope my parents would be proud of me, I’m quite proud of myself. There’s been no men involved for quite a while and it’s important to have women in business.
“Especially as a single mum, we need as much help and empowerment as we can get.”
Jandaz (by mum and dad team Janice and Darrel Griffiths) was founded in 1979 when the pair who bred show Cocker Spaniels and Poodles created a litter of cockapoos through a ‘happy accident’.
Jandaz Cockerpoos became one of the first cockapoo breeders in the UK but had no idea how popular the breed would become.
After Darrel and Janice passed away in 2019 and 2020, Sarah took her parents' lead, taking it over full-time with her daughter India, 21.
Sarah hopes to soon offer dog agility training and dog field hire, and says dog rearing is “in their blood”: “It was a good childhood, always being around animals you get so much pleasure from them.
“I worked with my mum who was a strong, feisty and independent woman. I like to think I’m like her.”
E2 Media organisation awarded Sarah for her “outstanding dedication, innovation, and leadership in her industry”.
The award aims to honour the remarkable achievements and contributions of women in business and empower the next generation of female leaders.