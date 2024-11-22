A Ceredigion holiday park has been presented with a top national tourism award by UK holiday giant Hoseasons.
Clarach Bay Holiday Village near Aberystwyth was crowned Best Family Fun destination in Wales for the third year in a row at the staycation specialist’s 18th annual Awards – a celebration of the holiday parks, lodge resorts and boating locations in the company’s UK portfolio that have achieved the highest scores in independent guest satisfaction surveys throughout the 2024 season.
Thomas Scarrott, Co-owner and Finance Director at Vale Holiday Parks, the parent company of Clarach Bay Holiday Village said: “This is a fantastic result for everyone who works so hard to make sure our guests have the best possible experience when they stay with us. We are very aware that they place an enormous amount of faith in us when they choose where to go on holiday, so it’s great to know we’re getting it right.”