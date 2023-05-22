A leading Welsh law firm, Morgan LaRoche Solicitors, is set to expand and develop its practice in Aberystwyth following the appointment of local corporate solicitor Catherine Byers.
Catherine was born and raised in Aberystwyth, and recently returned to the area having spent the first part of her career working for a number of large commercial law firms both in the UK and internationally.
Morgan LaRoche will become the first law firm in Ceredigion focusing specifically on providing legal services to businesses.
Morgan LaRoche will have office and meetings room facilities at Aberystwyth’s Innovation and Enterprise Centre at Gogerddan as well as being able to offer training and seminars on legal issues.
Catherine will be assisted by a team of solicitors with a wide range of legal specialisms from the firm’s existing offices in Swansea and Carmarthen. These specialisms include corporate, property, employment, litigation and construction as well as offering a range of private client services such as family and estate matters.
Catherine said: “I am very excited to be joining Morgan LaRoche. I have been very impressed by the calibre of solicitors at the firm, many of whom are from west Wales and have returned to the area after working for several years with large commercial law firms in London and other parts of the UK.
“The firm also has a strong commitment to the Welsh language, with numerous employees speaking fluent Welsh, and is a member of the Welsh Language Commissioner’s Cynnig Cymraeg Scheme.
“The firm’s move to Aberystwyth is reflective of the increasing opportunities for businesses in Ceredigion and mid Wales.
“The Innovation and Enterprise Campus at Gogerddan, where our meeting rooms are based, is a prime example of this with the research and development facilities it offers to new and established companies in the food, biorefining and agri-tech sectors.”
Kevin Thomas, a director at Morgan LaRoche, noted: “Following our office opening in Carmarthen, we have developed great relationships with businesses and professionals throughout west Wales.
“Catherine’s appointment and experience coupled with our base at the Innovation and Enterprise Campus will enable us to develop a greater presence and provide additional services to clients in Ceredigion and the mid Wales region.
“We are looking forward to engaging with local businesses and developing the practice in this region.”