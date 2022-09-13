Community bid to buy pub raises 80 per cent of target
Hollywood actor, Matthew Rhys, supports the campaign to save the pub and is pictured outside it, with fundraisers, during a visit in August
PENNAL people’s hopes of owning their own pub are closer to being realised after 80 per cent of the money needed was raised.
The village near Machynlleth is home to the Glan yr Afon, a Grade II listed building housing a well-regarded pub and restaurant.
The current owners looking to sell the business but the people of Pennal want to bring it into the ownership of the community and redevelop it so that it meets their current and future needs.
“As well as continuing with the business as a hospitality location we also want to develop it further to offer community facilities such as a shop and a café, and later develop the rooms upstairs to quality accommodation,” Meirion Roberts, chairman of the management committee explained.
“In a rural area such as this and with fuel costs spiralling, offering these kind of services for people on their doorstep will potentially alleviate some of those concerns as well as helping with the climate change crisis.”
The estimated cost of the purchase is around £450,000 and it is hoped that some of the funding can be secured from various grant funds.
The community share scheme which has recently been launched will offer people the opportunity to buy a share of the venture and will profit from annual dividends in years to come.
Hollywood superstar Matthew Rhys, who has strong family ties with the area, has already given his support to the campaign, and even paid a visit to the pub in August.
He said: “I have strong personal ties with the Pennal area and believe that this venture is hugely important in helping to safeguard the community’s future.
“It is wonderful to see people taking responsibility and ownership for their communities in these challenging times and I wish them well in their endeavours.
“If you can support please do so, and the spirit of Owain Glyndŵr will continue to be felt in the area.”
The fundraisers have set up a Facebook page called Menter y Glan. On it, they say the “people of Pennal have a vision of safeguarding the village pub, to provide crucial access to services, to safeguard a historic building central to it’s village and keep the historical place it has in Welsh history for generations to come.”
Posting on the site last Tuesday, 13 September, they said they had raised a lot of money but still need more to save the pub.
The post said: “We still need more funding to reach our £250,000 target to save Glan yr Afon and develop a much needed shop and cafe.
“We are approximately 80 per cent there, but asking all of you to please share our story with friends and family. Pennal community appreciates all your help.”
More information can be found at www.menteryglan.org
