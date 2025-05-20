Police are appealing for help to find footage of someone driving dangerously.
North Wales Police Gwynedd South released a post on Facebook.
It reads: “Following the incident of a vehicle driving dangerously on the evening of 18 May in the area of Tywyn, PC 3878 Tom Davies is appealing for any witnesses to come forward.”
PC Davies said: "I am appealing for any witnesses who had been travelling along the A493 between Tywyn and Machynlleth on Sunday, 18 May who may have dashcam footage to please contact us on 101 or via web chat and quote ref 25000410931."
“Again we would like to thank members of the public for their ongoing support in locating and assisting officers with the detainees.”