CONCERNS have been raised after one of the biggest private employers in mid Wales announced it is to cut almost 100 jobs.
Nidec Control Techniques in Newtown, which employs around 350 members of staff has announced it is to 'right size' its operational capacity, which could lead to the loss of 98 jobs.
Nidec say this decision has been taken in response to current market conditions.
A consultation process will begin soon with affected employees and their representatives.
Reacting to the announcement, Cllr David Selby, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys, said: “We are naturally concerned about the announcement and the potential impact on individuals and the wider community.
“Nidec Control Techniques is an important asset to Powys and its economy. We are monitoring the situation and are working closely with our partners to support those who will be affected by these proposals.”
The region's MS and MP say they are working closely with Nidec and the UK Government to gelp staff affected by job losses.
Craig Williams MP said: “The announcement by Nidec Control Techniques is very sad news for all staff and families who may be affected by job losses at their Newtown factory.
"Both Russell and I are meeting formally with Nidec officials tomorrow to discuss how we can support staff and the company through this painful process.
“I am also speaking with the Department for Work & Pensions in delivering a Taskforce, so we can ensure that vital support is rolled out to all those who are affected at pace.
“Having already spoken with the Nidec Control Techniques President today, it is clear to me how difficult this decision has been for the company to take. I am reassured that they remain fully committed to remaining in Newtown for the long term.”
Russell George MS said: “This is incredibly sad news, and my first thoughts are for all the staff who may be affected by job losses and their families.
“Control Techniques has been one of Newtown’s, and indeed Montgomeryshire’s largest and most important employers for many years. Like Craig, I am reassured by the company’s commitment to staying in Newtown, and will be working closely with Nidec and Craig to ensure that affected staff are able to access all of the necessary support they require as quickly as possible.”