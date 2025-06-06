Introducing curbs on second homes and holiday lets is one of the “most pioneering” policies in Gwynedd Council’s history, claims Cllr Craig ap Iago.
The cabinet member for environment, and former cabinet member for housing, said they had to tackle Gwynedd’s “massive” homelessness crisis, and it is hoped the introduction of Article 4 and council tax premiums would turn the tide against evidence showing young people leave Gwynedd because they cannot afford a house.
He said Article 4, a planning tool that can remove or restrict permitted development rights on houses, is to try and influence the use of housing to give local people, especially youngsters, a chance to buy local housing.
Critics argue it affects all home owners, reducing the value of properties, and say even if prices fall, most homes would remain out of reach of local buyers, thus profiting only those looking to move here.
Cllr ab Iago said: “I wish people could understand, we are not some ogres against holiday homes or Airbnbs, lots of us use them.
“But the situation in Gwynedd is unique, we are facing a huge homeless problem with lots of people on waiting lists. Yet we also have large numbers of holiday accommodation and second homes, far more than other areas.
“All we are trying to do is manage our own housing situation, to control housing stock and limit the numbers of holiday homes, we don’t want to stop them altogether, tourism is a crucial part of the economy in Gwynedd.
“We know homelessness is far worse than official figures show.
“We want to create a situation where all residents in Gwynedd have a fair crack at living in a proper home.”
Gwynedd Council research shows 65.5 per cent of the county’s population have been priced out of the housing market.
In certain wards, especially on the Llŷn, between 90 and 96 per cent of locals cannot afford to buy a home.
A group opposing Article 4 in Gwynedd have raised funds to pay for a judicial review.
In November, the People of Gwynedd Against Article 4 campaign group was refused permission to bring forward a judicial review of the decision. However the legal battle took a fresh turn in February when a judge ruled the review could take place.
A hearing is expected on 23 June, and the council is defending its case.
Cllr ap Iago added: “My worry with all this, is there is this group trying to stop us doing this, taking us to court, it all costs money.
“It is money taken away from the council coffers which could be helping people and it’s taxpayers’ money.
“At the end of the day, whatever happens with the court case, we just want people to understand the reasoning behind Article 4.
“At least we will have opened up the narrative, we always felt that house prices were something that was done to us. But with hope, self-worth and belief, we can sort our own problems, and change the narrative over the affordability of homes.”
