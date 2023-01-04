AN Aberystwyth town centre coffee shop has closed its doors.
Costa Coffee confirmed this afternoon that its Great Darkgate Street café closed for good on Thursday, 29 December.
A Costa Coffee spokesperson said: “We can confirm that the Costa Coffee store on Great Darkgate Street, Aberystwyth closed on Thursday 29 December and all team members were offered positions at nearby stores.
“We apologise for any inconvenience this store closure will cause and ask that customers visit the store locater page on the Costa Coffee website to find their nearest store.”
The coffee shop is believed to have employed 11 members of staff.
Penparcau county councillor Carl Worrall said he had spoken to staff in the café before the closure and said: “He (member of staff at Costa) told me the business was good and was making more money than last year but with the rise in rent, rates and other costs the company have decided to close.
He went on to say: “I feel that Aberystwyth is being neglected and with that, it will also affect the surrounding areas and could have a knock-on effect on the whole county.
“I sometimes think the Welsh Government think Wales ends at the start of the M4.”