COSTA Coffee has confirmed that its last remaining Aberystwyth branch will stay open following a successful petition from the café’s customers.
The coffee shop, situated inside the Next store on Parc y Llyn retail park, was due to close next month, but a petition launched by customers which gained over 900 signatures has caused the coffee chain to change its decision.
A Costa Coffee Spokesperson said: “We are pleased to confirm that our store based in the Parc y llyn Retail Park, Llanbadarn Fawr, is staying open following an internal review and feedback from the local community. The store will continue to trade its normal opening hours, and the team are excited to be continuing to serve the community their favourite handcrafted Costa coffee."
When Nicola Roberts started the petition, she didn’t expect it would make a difference, calling it a ‘mission impossible.’
Learning the news that the coffee shop is to stay open, Nicola said she was ‘over the moon.’
She added: “I wasn’t expecting it and I don’t think anyone else was. I thought they were going to close it, I thought it was a mission impossible.
“The petition worked really well, I didn’t think in a million years that it would make a difference. It’s amazing how the community came together at the darkest hour.”
“I think the fact that lots of people saw it in the Cambrian News was something that contributed to the decision, it raised awareness beyond belief.