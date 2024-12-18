A couple have transformed a disused cabin into a new roadside diner that opened this month.
Sarah and Arwel Lloyd had talked about doing up the cabin on the A487 by Glantwymyn every time they drove past it for the last five years, but this summer they took the leap.
This September they bought it off the previous owner who was forced to close in 2019 due to a back injury.
They took on the challenge of doing up the shack in which “you could see daylight through the roof”.
After two months of work, they were ready to open the Dyfi Diner on 9 December.
Sarah, from Caersws, said: “We’ve been rushed off our feet since we opened, the local support has been fantastic.
“Every time I passed this I thought we need to open this.
“My husband thought I was off my head - that’s where it came from, a bit of madness.
“The kids are getting older and having done outside catering for 20 years, I thought - let’s just do it.”
They gutted the cabin and put it back together after it had been left empty throughout the pandemic: “It was a complete shell, you could see the steel on the roof but Andy Birch and my husband did a great job.”
The couple also bought the Riverside Cafe in Llanidloes from friends 12 months ago.
They have created another home from home, where their aim is to serve the perfect fry-up and “good cafe food” that can be ordered in advance to pick up on the go.
The lorry drivers who frequent the Riverside Cafe have now started stopping at the Dyfi Diner, as well as parents they know from Glantwynmyn school.
The dog-friendly easy-access Dyfi Diner is now open seven days a week from 7.15-2pm, and from 9am on Sundays.